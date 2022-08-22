South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FE opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

