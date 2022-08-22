South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $436.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

