South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 298,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106,986 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $200.57 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,489. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

