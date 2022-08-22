South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

