South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

