South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $8,844,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $411,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.00 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

