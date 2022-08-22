South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.