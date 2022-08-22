South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

