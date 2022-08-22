South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.44 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Stock Down 4.3 %

Five Below stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

