South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

