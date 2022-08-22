South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after purchasing an additional 943,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Down 2.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $146.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,447,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,376,815.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,769,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

