South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.63 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDU opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

