South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.64 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Co. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

