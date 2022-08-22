South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $42,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $25,643,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Comerica by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 247,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $84.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.