South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 90.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $7,684,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $8,326,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

