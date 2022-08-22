South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 832,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,401,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $16,783,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

