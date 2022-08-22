South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in International Paper by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1,665.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

