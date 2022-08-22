South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. Consumer Edge cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanderson Farms Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.82 and a 12 month high of $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.