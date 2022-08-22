South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

