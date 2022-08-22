South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,071,000 shares of company stock worth $205,251,180 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,451.00 and a beta of 2.31. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Recommended Stories

