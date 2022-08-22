South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $48.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

