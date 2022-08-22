South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after acquiring an additional 211,284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 43.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 228,140 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $18.64 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

