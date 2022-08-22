South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 360.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $401.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.61.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $369.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average is $363.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

