South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.