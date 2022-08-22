South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,187,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after buying an additional 771,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 456,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

