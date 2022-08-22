South Dakota Investment Council Sells 12,400 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Insider Activity

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

