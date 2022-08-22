South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,330 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $85.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

