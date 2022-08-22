South Dakota Investment Council Sells 24,960 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,574 shares of company stock worth $2,554,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

