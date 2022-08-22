South Dakota Investment Council Sells 26,200 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 47.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.28 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

