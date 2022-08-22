South Dakota Investment Council Sells 28,800 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 509,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 59,283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.26 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

