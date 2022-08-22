South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,553 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $193,977,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 142,149 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

