South Dakota Investment Council Sells 37,630 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,630 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $174.45 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.93. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.