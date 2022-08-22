South Dakota Investment Council Sells 520 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PH opened at $295.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

