South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,970 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $195.60 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average of $202.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

