South Dakota Investment Council Sells 6,384 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

