South Dakota Investment Council Sells 6,692 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.70 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

