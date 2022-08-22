South Dakota Investment Council Sells 7,700 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

