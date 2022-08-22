South Dakota Investment Council Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.04.

Expedia Group Stock Down 4.3 %

EXPE stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.