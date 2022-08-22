South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194,350 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

