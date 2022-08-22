South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.6 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

