Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

