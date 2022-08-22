Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,821 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the airline’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,031,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

