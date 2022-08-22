Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 494,478 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 568,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 1,413.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 143,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.