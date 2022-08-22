Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $327,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

