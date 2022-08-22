Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.41 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.