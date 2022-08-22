Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.41 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
