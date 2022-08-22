Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.