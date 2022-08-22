Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sunrun by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

