Swiss National Bank Acquires 18,200 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Nordstrom worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Nordstrom by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,587,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 133,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,669,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 993,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.5 %

JWN stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

