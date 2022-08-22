Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,500 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Haemonetics worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $715,374 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

