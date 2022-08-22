Swiss National Bank Buys 116,563 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,563 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $688,264. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

